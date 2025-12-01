Madeirans donated 33.1 tons of food to the Food Bank over the weekend.

The Madeira Food Bank collected a total of 33.1 tons of food as part of the ‘Saco’ campaign, which took place this weekend throughout the country. The 26th food collection campaign was held in 29 supermarkets in the Region.

In total, more than 50 partner institutions of the Madeira Food Bank will be supported over the next 6 months thanks to this campaign.

This result surpassed that of the same period in 2024 by 11.4%, as well as that of the last campaign held in May 2025 by 5.1%.

“Our sincerest thanks to the people of Madeira who shared some of their weekly supermarket purchases with those most in need. To the more than 800 volunteers who, throughout the island, helped carry out this solidarity operation and participated in the largest volunteer movement in the country, our recognition and gratitude for having donated some of their time to others,” states a press release.

However, until December 8th it is still possible to contribute by participating in the Ajuda Vale Campaign, by purchasing product vouchers at Pingo Doce supermarket checkouts, and through the Online Campaign, by making your donation on the website: www.alimentestaideia.pt

From Diário Notícias

