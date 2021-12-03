Friday FotoTobi Hughes·3rd December 2021Friday FotoMadeira News Thanks to Daniela Pfaltz for these photos. From my last week’s holiday trip to beautiful Madeira I wish to share these pictures taken in Funchal. Amazing morning light! Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related