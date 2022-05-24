Madeira will be the first region in the country with full 5G coverage

At the end of June, Madeira will have completed its 5G coverage in all municipalities, thus becoming the first region in the country with full coverage of this fifth generation broadband by NOS.

“NOS is launching 5G with full force here and we are doing everything to ensure that Madeira is covered by the end of the first semester, this is our objective”, stressed Ricardo Cardoso, general manager of NOS Madeira, stressing that the Region is thus at the “vanguard” of national telecommunications.

The director-general also highlighted what will be the main potentialities that 5G will bring to the Region. “The big advantage will be to allow features where latencies and speeds are critical. Users will feel a greater speed, as well as everything that is around 5G-based technologies will be enhanced, thus facilitating users’ lives”, he explained on the sidelines of the open day on immersive virtual reality and augmented reality experiences, promoted by NOS Madeira, in partnership with the Madeiran technology company, Dimmersions. In these technological experiences, which are open to the public until 7 pm, on the 1st floor of the La Vie shopping centre, ways in which the commerce, real estate and tourism sectors can benefit from virtual and augmented reality are being presented.

For his part, the regional secretary for the Economy, Rui Barreto, guaranteed that the Regional Government of Madeira will invest around 115 million euros from the Recovery and Resilience Plan (PRR) in the digital area.

From Diário Notícias

