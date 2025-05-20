Desertas receive four to five thousand visitors per year

Between four and five thousand visitors pass through the Desertas Islands each year.

Data revealed by Eduardo Jesus, regional secretary for Tourism, Environment and Culture, who is visiting Deserta Grande today to mark the 35th anniversary of the Desertas Islands Nature Reserve.

Visits are only authorized upon prior registration on the Simplifica portal.

The governor also announced that the sea lion colony currently has around 30 individuals.

The Desertas Islands have been legally protected since 1990, with the creation of the Special Protection Area. The main motivation for protecting these islands was the urgent need to preserve a small colony of Mediterranean monk seals, commonly known as fur seals, whose conservation project began in 1988. Since then, these islands have been under permanent surveillance by the Nature Watch Corps.

From Diário Notícias

