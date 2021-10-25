TAP Flight has Trouble Landing in Porto Santo.

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

Thanks to Simon Jackson for the image, I think the first time I have seen a flight circulating to land in Porto Santo.

The TAP flight from Lisbon took a little longer to land this morning in Porto Santo due to the strong winds in the area.

© 2021 Madeira Island News | Privacy Policy
%d bloggers like this: