TAP Flight has Trouble Landing in Porto Santo.Tobi Hughes·25th October 2021Madeira News Thanks to Simon Jackson for the image, I think the first time I have seen a flight circulating to land in Porto Santo. The TAP flight from Lisbon took a little longer to land this morning in Porto Santo due to the strong winds in the area.