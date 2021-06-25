More than 5,000 doses of vaccine arrived in Porto Santo just now.

Porto Santo will reach collective immunity after the weekend, with the arrival of the vaccines.

During this weekend, the younger age groups begin to be vaccinated, mainly from 16 years old and up. They will receive the first dose, while until Sunday will be vaccinated with the second dose a group that will guarantee 60% of the vaccinated population.

The “green island” operation runs until Sunday, when the operation set up by SESARAM ends. From 9:30 am, the coordinator of Vaccination for Portugal, Gouveia e Melo, visits the vaccination center in Porto Santo.

From Jornal Madeira