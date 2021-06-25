The Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere indicates that, today, both Madeira and Porto Santo are at very high risk of exposure to ultraviolet radiation.

Madeira is at level 8 and the golden island at level 9. For this reason, it is recommended to wear sunglasses with UV filter, hat, t-shirt, parasol, sunscreen and avoid exposing children to the Sun.

For tomorrow, the forecast is that Porto Santo will maintain level 9 and Madeira will go up one level, also to 9.

As for the risk of fire, Porto Santo is at high risk; the south coast of Madeira at moderate risk and the north coast at reduced risk.

From Diário Notícias