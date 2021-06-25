  • Home
  • About Me
  • Licensed Properties
  • My Sponsors
  • Partners
  • Apps
  • Links
  • en English
    nl Dutchen Englishfi Finnishfr Frenchde Germanpl Polishpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanishsv Swedish
Advertisements
Log In Register
Lost your password?
A password will be e-mailed to you.

The Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere indicates that, today, both Madeira and Porto Santo are at very high risk of exposure to ultraviolet radiation.

Madeira is at level 8 and the golden island at level 9. For this reason, it is recommended to wear sunglasses with UV filter, hat, t-shirt, parasol, sunscreen and avoid exposing children to the Sun.

For tomorrow, the forecast is that Porto Santo will maintain level 9 and Madeira will go up one level, also to 9.

As for the risk of fire, Porto Santo is at high risk; the south coast of Madeira at moderate risk and the north coast at reduced risk.

From Diário Notícias

%d bloggers like this: