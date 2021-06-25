  • Home
  • About Me
  • Licensed Properties
  • My Sponsors
  • Partners
  • Apps
  • Links
  • en English
    nl Dutchen Englishfi Finnishfr Frenchde Germanpl Polishpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanishsv Swedish
Advertisements
Log In Register
Lost your password?
A password will be e-mailed to you.

A video to start the Friday Fotos this week.

Thanks to Peter and Oksana Burningham for sending me this Video of a dog, who is either enjoying or not the music in Funchal….
%d bloggers like this: