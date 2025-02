A 71-year-old man, who had been missing since 6:45 am this Monday, after leaving the Emergency Department at Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital, in Funchal, has now been found and is with his family.

The alert for this case was given by the daughter of the man, João Francisco Martins Vieira, also known as Severino, through a post on social media, in which she asked for help in reporting the whereabouts of her father.

