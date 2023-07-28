MIGUEL ALBUQUERQUE WANTS AN ASTON MARTIN EVENT IN MADEIRA NEXT YEAR

After the success of the Ferrari event this year in Madeira, the President of the Regional Government wants to repeat the idea, but now with the Aston Martin brand.

On the 10th anniversary of C Santos, which has Aston Martin as one of its represented brands, Miguel Albuquerque challenged Carlos Seruya, president of C Santos, to join the idea and help bring it to fruition.

Albuquerque did not give details on how the event will be or on what date it will take place, but he was committed to bringing it to Madeira. (probably doesn’t want to deal with all the red tape involved 🤣🤣🤣)

