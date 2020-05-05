Pedro Ramos stated at the IASAÚDE conference that the Regional Government and the Porto Santo municipality met to conclude what will be the way to restart the activities on the golden island, a topic that is on the agenda.

He also said that Miguel Albuquerque will announce, next Friday, the new areas of regulation, which covers Porto Santo, “which has been without cases for a long time”.

This will be great if people from the island can start travelling to Porto Santo, but with so many out of work, it could be difficult, and they need to reduce the prices, especially the Ferry.