“USERS WHO HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR YEARS ALREADY HAVE MAXIMUM RESPONSE TIMES IN MADEIRA”, SAYS JPP

One of the “flags of the JPP in the area of ​​Health”, the entry into force of the Maximum Guaranteed Response Times (TMRG) is already a reality “thanks to the JPP”, said Élvio Sousa, leader and head of the list for the elections for the Madeira Legislative Assembly, on the 24th of September.

This user right that existed for Azoreans and residents on the mainland “was achieved after 7 years of pressure and proposals made by the JPP, but which the PSD, now in alliance with the CDS, always rejected. Finally, after these 7 years, in a Health debate proposed by the JPP, Pedro Ramos announced that he would publish the ordinance that enshrines this right: the Maximum Guaranteed Response Times (TMRG), which was confirmed on May 30th of this year ”, recalled the parliamentarian.

“At this time, any user registered for a non-urgent clinical act, whether it be a consultation, an examination or surgery, has the right to know how long he will wait and what his position is on the waiting list”, he highlighted.

Élvio Sousa recalled that “it was the JPP that managed, for the first time, to make the official numbers of the waiting lists of the Regional Health Service known, a work of close inspection and official appeal whose Regional Secretary Pedro Ramos was judged to provide these data”.

“The population knows that there are 118,000 clinical acts on the waiting list and, over the years, several specialties have been suppressed with 19 specialties that have already been artificially removed from the waiting lists”, he said.

“I would like to warn all users that they can already know their place on the waiting list and the maximum time they will have to wait. Users who go to health centers or hospitals and make this request to find out how long they will wait for health care to be provided and where they belong on the waiting list”.

“And if that right is denied, report the situation to the JPP, get in touch with us, we will help people in this mission”, concluded Élvio Sousa.

