Madeira registers today, 20 December, a death and 165 new cases of infection by covid-19, indicates the Regional Directorate of Health (DRS) in its epidemiological bulletin.

According to the bulletin, the new positives correspond to 14 imported cases and 151 cases of local transmission.

Also to report is another 111 recovered cases, so a total of 14,708 recovered.

There are 1,353 active cases.

