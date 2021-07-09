With a unique natural beauty, the Miradouro do Guindaste, located in the municipality of Santana and which is currently being reclassified, will rest on two platforms suspended over the sea.

Unique in the region, they will be the longest structures suspended over the sea. The transparency of the glass will allow visitors to experience unique sensations over a translucent sea that will not leave anyone indifferent!

One of my favourite viewpoints, and a popular stop when I have done my tours. This is going to make this area very popular and looks amazing. Below is how the viewpoint was before the works are done.