On May 22, Saturday, the exit and entrance 3 of Via Rápida (VR1) at the Quinta Grande node towards Machico – Ribeira Brava, between 8:00 am and 6:00 pm.

Also on the 26th of May, Wednesday, the exit and entrance 2 of the Via Rápida (VR1) at the Campanário node in the direction Machico – Ribeira Brava, between 8:00 am and 7:00 pm.

VIALITORAL suggests the use of the previous and the following exits as an alternative.

From RTP Madeira