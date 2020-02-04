The strong wind that is felt in Corujeira, Ponta do Pargo, is generating moments of despair among the residents of that area.

According to the DIÁRIO in the place, the flames are descending towards the center of Ponta do Pargo, surrounding many houses. The population living moments of despair, trying to prevent the flames from consuming their properties.

The flames that broke out at dawn on Monday are being combated by the Calheta Volunteer Firefighters, Madeiran Volunteers, Câmara de Lobos Volunteers and São Vicence and Porto Moniz Volunteers. In total, 14 vehicles are in the area and 28 operational members.

These means are also joined by means of the Forestry Police Corps, the Regional Command for Relief Operations and the Municipal Civil Protection Service of Calheta.

The intensity of the wind increased in the last hour and a half, making it even more difficult to fight this forest fire.

