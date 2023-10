By 9am this Friday, the Calheta meteorological station had already reached a maximum temperature of 29.6º Celsius.

The Porto Moniz station was the second where the highest temperature was recorded, reaching 29.3ºC.

This is followed by the stations of Quinta Grande (28.7ºC), Ponta do Pargo (29.7ºC), Funchal/Lido (28.2ºC), Lugar de Baixo (28.2ºC) and Prazeres (28.2ºC).

It is also worth remembering that the Region is under orange warning, due to the heat until Sunday evening.

