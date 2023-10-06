Christmas decorationsTobi Hughes·6th October 2023Madeira News In this heatwave we are having it’s crazy to see the Christmas decorations are started to be erected, and chestnuts are also available along the front of Funchal. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related