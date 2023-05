‘The Price is Right ‘, tonight, in Madeira, culminated with the delivery of the final showcase to a Madeiran woman, born in Ponta do Sol, who guessed the total value of the prize – 36,980 euros.

The participant took home a fridge, a stove, a kitchen robot, a set of pans, a motorbike, a set of suitcases, a trip for two to the Azores and a car.

Well done to the lucky lady.

