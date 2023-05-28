Young man missing in the sea of ​​São Jorge is a military man from Câmara de Lobos

Searches resumed this morning to find the 25-year-old who at the end of this Saturday afternoon slipped on the old São Jorge pier when he was fishing with a friend and disappeared into the sea.

According to DIÁRIO, he is a young military man, born in Câmara de Lobos.

The Portuguese Air Force helicopter, a lifeboat from Funchal, a SANAS vessel from Porto Moniz, the NRP Hidra ship, the Maritime Police, the Volunteer Firefighters from Santana and members of the National Republican Guard are engaged in the search.

In addition, drones from the Madeira Operational Command were also committed, but so far there is no sign of the young man.

The Captain of the Port of Funchal is also on site to coordinate the searches.

Already at the beginning of Saturday night, means were sent to the place, with the searches lasting until 2 am.

From Diário Notícias

