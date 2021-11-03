Wasps attack people in Funchal

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

A hornet’s nest in the alley that gives access to the Arcadas de São Francisco, in Funchal, is causing some concern.

Several people have been stung by wasps, which is why the population asks the competent authorities to solve the problem.

From Diário Notícias

