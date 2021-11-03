PSP releases radars for November in Madeira

The places where PSP radars will be positioned in November have already been made public on the official website of the Public Security Police.
Tomorrow, the speed control will take place from 2 pm, on Avenida Sá Carneiro, in Funchal.
Radars:
08/Nov/21 07H00 VE 4 Serra de Água – Ribeira Brava
09/Nov/21 08H00 VR 1 node of Santa Rita (E/O) – Funchal
12/Nov/21 08H00 VR 1 Caniço – Santa Cruz
16/Nov/21 13H00 VE 3 Lugar de Baixo/ER 222 – Ponta do Sol
19/Nov/21 08:00 Rua 5 de Outubro – Funchal
22/Nov/21 2:00 pm Estrada Monumental – Funchal