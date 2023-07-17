Poncha, everyone has a favourite

Thanks to Lexi for sending me this link.

The problem with poncha is not in finding it, but rather getting home after drinking it. A mix of rum, citrus juice and sugar (or honey) that’s been “whipped” until frothy with a wooden tool akin to a muddler, poncha is a staple on Madeira, a mountainous island off the northwestern coast of Africa. The most traditional poncha bars tend to be perched on steep hillsides at the edge of impossibly winding roads. If you drink two—an easy feat, since they go down effortlessly—the one-lane switchbacks at the edge of….

