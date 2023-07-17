Concerts this week.

Experience the musical journey this week at www.madeiraconcerts.com:

Add the code MIN10 for 10% discount when booking.

🎷 July 20th, Thursday: “Amy Winehouse Jazz Tribute” at 7 PM. The unique voice and jazz influence of Amy Winehouse remembered.

🎹 July 21st, Friday: “Piano Man – From Elton to Billy Joel” at 7 PM. A celebration of the masterful piano narratives from these two legends.

🎵 July 22nd, Saturday: “Frank Sinatra Tribute” at 7 PM. Revisit the unforgettable classics of the one and only Sinatra.

🎤 July 23rd, Sunday: “Fado Amalia Rodrigues Tribute” at 7 PM. Experience the emotional depth of Fado, paying respect to the influential Amalia Rodrigues.

Details at www.madeiraconcerts.com.

