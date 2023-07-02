Mindless idiots break trees in Ribeira Brava

After last night’s party in Ribeira Brava, some mindless idiots decided to trash the trees along the coastal road, as well as litter bins.

At last 15 tress have been broken, I’m sure the parents will be very proud of them if they knew…

  4. That is just so sad. I truly wish that offenders could be identified and made to pay fines to replace the trees but it will not replace what had already grown

  5. This is absolutely atrocious & heartbreaking. What is in the mind of someone capable of doing this? I surely hope that any witnesses come forward & let the authorities know who these morons are. Vandals are cowards & have a history of this kind of behavior & worse. They need to be taken out of society, punished physically & locked up, for good. No excuses !

  6. Sad. But, I’m sure that the 46 stalls selling Poncha, shots and Coral beer had nothing to do with this. Drinking too much makes mindless idiots out of most of us. Perhaps a police patrol along that route or cameras or both, in the future will help this to not happen again. Now Ribeira Brava will have to use some or all of the money from renting out space for the booze hustlers, to rebeautify the promenade. I hope it is completed by next year’s festival. I hope they apprehend the mi’s.

    1. You hit the nail on the head, it’s a toxic mix…alcohol and a “party” that went on until 5 this morning. If I had an all night party and my guests ran about damaging the area I’m sure the police would have put a stop to it. But wait, of course, it is run by the Camera so that’s OK! Were the original celebrations really like this, if so it’s nothing to celebrate.

  7. I would like to get my hands onthe person responsible for this It would not only be the trunk I would damage!!

