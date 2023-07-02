Mindless idiots break trees in Ribeira Brava

Mindless idiots break trees in Ribeira BravaTobi Hughes·2nd July 2023Madeira News After last night’s party in Ribeira Brava, some mindless idiots decided to trash the trees along the coastal road, as well as litter bins. At last 15 tress have been broken, I’m sure the parents will be very proud of them if they knew… Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related