The Festivities of São Pedro da Ribeira Brava are moving thousands of people this Saturday night, July 1st.

The event already featured performances by the band Galáxia and the Portuguese international singer, Jorge Ferreira.

On stage at Ribeira Brava beach, the Azorean artist, based in California, highlighted the beauty of the island of Madeira and how hospitable the people of Madeira are.

The party continues with DJs Nélio Fabrício and Marten Horger.

