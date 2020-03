21 positive cases of infection with the new coronavirus in Madeira are signaled, the vice president of IASaúde said this Thursday.

In the daily balance, Bruna Gouveia pointed out that, in relation to the previous day, the Region registered another positive case, a man aged between 50 and 59 years.

Of these, 13 are women and 8 are men. Only one remains admitted to the hospital.

Two tourists who today arrived in Madeira, showing symptoms, are under observation.