A 77-year-old foreign woman fell this morning on Avenida Arriaga, in Funchal, and suffered serious injuries.

The tourist tripped in front of the João Gonçalves Zarco statue and fell face down.

She suffered injuries to her face and had an open fracture in his wrist. The Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters went to the scene to help the victim and ensured his transportation to Funchal.

People have complained about the uneven pathways on many occasions, which results in serval falls.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...