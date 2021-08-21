The Autonomous Region of Madeira registers this Saturday 52 new cases of infection by the coronavirus, as well as the recovery of 41 patients.

According to the bulletin of the Regional Directorate of Health, the new infections are 11 imported cases (7 from the UK, 2 from Lisbon, 1 from Spain and 1 from the Dutch Caribbean) and 41 cases of local transmission.

In terms of places of residence, the 52 new cases have the following distribution: 17 from Funchal, 8 from Santana, 7 from Santa Cruz, 5 from Câmara de Lobos, 5 from Porto Santo, 1 from Ponta do Sol and 1 from Machico, 8 of which reside outside our archipelago.

To date, the Region continues to account for a total of 75 deaths associated with Covid-19 and there are now 384 active cases in the Region, of which 83 are imported cases and 301 are of local transmission. Regarding the isolation of active cases, there are seven people hospitalized at the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital (6 in polyvalent units and one in the intensive care unit dedicated to Covid-19)

From Diário Notícias