Several pairs of flip-flops of the Havaiana brand were stolen today from the Balnear do Lido Complex, in Funchal. The complaint was made by Paulo Castro, who guaranteed that at least five people were without their flip-flops this Saturday.

The bather says this “is a shameful situation” and warns people to be aware of their belongings when they move to the pool.

He also said that he had to leave the beach to buy some for his friend who could not go home barefoot.

Contacted by the DIÁRIO, FrenteMar Funchal said that it was aware of two cases of flip-flop theft this Saturday.

From Diário Notícias