Plane route in the south of Madeira causes strangeness

The Diário Notícias is reporting this, I hadn’t noticed it had taken off in Madeira, did this route and then landed here again.

An Airmed ambulance plane took off from Madeira International Airport this morning at 9:40 am and is circling the island.

A route that has caused some strangeness and raised several questions about what could have happened.

It is not yet known what is motivating this journey, but one of the hypotheses could be related to taking photographs to update maps.

It is a Spanish six-seater aircraft with two engines. The information on the Flyght radar website does not reveal the plane’s destination.

