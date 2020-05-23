The Regional Civil Protection Service today issued a statement warning of hot and dry days across the Madeira Archipelago, until the end of next week.

The note also informs that the maximum air temperature should vary between 25 and 30 ° C in coastal regions. However, “associated with local thermodynamic phenomena the maximum temperatures on the south coast of Madeira, on the 24th (Sunday) and 25th (Monday) may reach values ​​in the range of 30 to 35 ° C”, says the Protection Civil, highlighted for the existence of low and very low relative humidity (less than 40%), in mountainous regions.

Still for the next days – 24 and 25 May, the wind will be temporarily moderate to strong (30 to 45 km / h), with gusts up to 80 km / h in the mountainous regions and at the eastern and western ends of Madeira.