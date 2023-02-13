Fire broke out in a generator but is now out

The fire that broke out this afternoon in a hotel in São Vicente is already extinguished.

As it was possible to determine, the flames appeared in a generator and consumed that compartment.

Some glass was broken and aluminum was damaged, but there were no reports of injuries.

In the fight against the flames were 11 members of the Volunteer Firefighters of São Vicente and Porto Moniz who fought the fire with the support of three heavy firefighting vehicles.

The commander of the São Vicente and Porto Moniz Volunteer Firefighters highlighted the important role that this hotel unit played when the fire broke out, at 5.25 pm, activating the emergency plan, causing everyone to leave there safely.

From Diário Notícias

