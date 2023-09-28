NRP VIANA DO CASTELO BEGINS MISSION IN THE SEAS OF MADEIRA

The Ocean Patrol Vessel Viana do Castelo arrives this Friday, September 29th, in the Autonomous Region of Madeira, where it will carry out missions within the scope of safeguarding human life at sea and patrolling and monitoring maritime spaces, the Navy said in a statement .

The mission aims to contribute to the fulfillment of the State’s security and authority functions at sea through an oceanic patrol ship that has been in service with the Navy since 2010, has a garrison of 36 soldiers and is commanded by Frigate Captain Ricardo José Sá Granja.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...