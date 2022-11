A man, whose age could not be ascertained, was found dead this morning in Madalena do Mar.

The victim was inside a vehicle, which was parked in a parking lot.

The Mixed Firefighters of Ribeira Brava and Ponta do Sol were called to the scene, but they were unable to do anything to save his life.

The PSP took over the incident.

From Diário Notícias

