The three victims of the gas explosion in an apartment in Câmara de Lobos are a man of 42 years, a woman of 40 and the son of 7.

The victims are already at the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital, and the father was even referred to Room Zero, for the most serious cases, but meanwhile he has been taken to the Observation Service (SO).

The mother is currently being watched and the child will be seen by a pediatrician.

It is recalled that the gas explosion occurred on the third floor of an apartment block located next to the restaurant ‘O Lagar’ and mobilized 10 members of the Volunteer Firefighters of Câmara de Lobos.

From Jornal Madeira