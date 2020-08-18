A gas explosion on the third floor of an apartment block, next to the restaurant ‘O Lagar’, caused at least three victims this morning in Câmara de Lobos.

The Volunteer Firefighters of Câmara de Lobos received the alert around 8 am and are currently fighting the flames on the spot.

In the area of operations there are 10 members, supported by a fire fighting vehicle and three ambulances.

At this time, it is not possible to say any details about the health status of the three victims, all of whom will be transported by ambulance to Dr. Nélio Mendonça hospital.

From Jornal Madeira