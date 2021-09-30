Where Am I Wednesday Answer

Where Am I Wednesday AnswerTobi Hughes·30th September 2021Madeira News Many of you guessed correct, I was indeed up at Encumeada, and stopped at the restaurant Boca da Encumeada. Great little stop for a poncha, have never eaten there, but the food does look really good. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related