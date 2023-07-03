Smoke alert in the cargo area of ​​the plane triggered an emergency plan

A smoke alert in the cargo area of ​​the Ryanair plane, when the aircraft was preparing to take off for Lisbon, triggered the emergency plan at Madeira Airport.

This would have been the anomaly, detected by the on-board sensors, reported by the commander of the aircraft to the control tower and which triggered several firefighters at the airport, leading to the closure of the runway.

As reported by DIÁRIO, flight FR384 that was supposed to take off for Lisbon at 3:15 pm was evacuated. At this moment, the airport has opened and planes are already taking off and landing.

