Works in Ponta Delgada and Boaventura ready between March and April of next year

This morning, the president of the Regional Government, accompanied by the regional secretary for Equipment and Infrastructures, visited the road rehabilitation works in the parishes of Ponta Delgada and Boaventura that were destroyed by the storms on Christmas Day last year.

Miguel Albuquerque and Pedro Fino, accompanied by those responsible for the works and by the presidents of the parish councils, verified that the defined deadlines are being met.

“We came here today to assess the intervention we made in restoring accesses and water courses. We had an estimated investment of 17 million euros and which at the moment is around 15 million”, said Miguel Albuquerque, who highlighted the main works that take place in Lombada and by the sea, on the regional road.

The Lameiros road will be ready by the end of March and the work by the sea will be completed in April.

“We were very lucky when the rains hit the parishes of Ponta Delgada and Boaventura, on December 25th of last year. Fortunately, no one died, but a tragedy could have happened here,” he recalled.

Support was also guaranteed to families who had to rebuild homes. Altogether, there will have been almost two million euros in aid to individuals and cleaning operations.

“In Madeira, safety is never 100%, given our terrain and rainfall. I want to emphasize one thing again, it was fundamental in the intervention, since in the past we had the fast lane that allowed access to the parishes of Ponta Delgada and Boaventura”, said Miguel Albuquerque.

From Diário Notícias

