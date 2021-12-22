ALBUQUERQUE WARNS: IF THERE ARE NEW ABUSES, THE GOVERNMENT WILL CLOSE BARS IN THE OLD TOWN AND RUA DAS FONTES

The president of the Regional Government will not hesitate in ordering the bars in the Old Town and Rua das Fontes to be closed if there is any further abuse as in the previous weekend.

Miguel Albuquerque said that this weekend will be decisive in evaluating the behavior of citizens in order to take or not more restrictive measures.

The official also said that many of the measures announced yesterday by the Government of the Republic are already applied here, not foreseeing closing establishments. The ball is on the citizens side.

The official was speaking on the sidelines of the visit he is carrying out to the work in the junction area of ​​Lombadas, in Ponta Delgada, an area hit by the storm on December 25th of last year.

