Mercado dos Lavradores prepares an old-fashioned big night in Madeira

The Mercado dos Lavradores dawns today with an extension of its usual activity beyond its gates, namely on Rua Latino Coelho, whose traffic was cut off and parking prohibited, with the exception of authorized vehicles.

The fruit and vegetable stands, but also flowers and other common items during this Christmas season, are already set up and receive customers who want to get up in the early hours of the night before Market Night.

This year, as is known because of the covid-19 pandemic, it will be old-fashioned and without food and drink stands to avoid crowds of people and only vendors are allowed on their outdoor stands and, of course, inside the space in the center of Funchal.

