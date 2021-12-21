MADEIRA WITH 189 NEW CASES OF COVID-19

Madeira registers, this Tuesday, 189 new cases of covid-19. These are 8 imported cases and 181 cases of local transmission. Epidemiological investigations are ongoing.

There are currently 97 more recovered cases to report.

To date, the region accounts for a total of 123 deaths associated with covid-19.

There are 1445 active cases, of which 70 are imported cases and 1375 are of local transmission. Regarding the isolation of active cases, it should be noted that 53 people are hospitalized at Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital (52 in Polyvalent Units and 1 in the Intensive Care Unit dedicated to COVID-19) and 99 people are isolated in a dedicated hotel unit, remaining the rest in their own accommodation.

