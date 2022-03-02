ART CENTER CARAVEL PUTS FLAG IN THE WINDOW AND RAISES FUNDS

The gallery Art Center Caravel, directed by Svetlana Azernikova, today placed a Ukrainian flag in the window and is raising funds to help Ukrainian refugees.

On the day the war broke out, the cultural agent, a native of St. Petersburg, immediately expressed shame and sadness at Russia’s initiative to invade Ukraine.

The also president of the cultural association ‘ARTE.M’, which promotes artists of various nationalities, including Ukrainians, has been involved in efforts to mobilize the support of Madeirans around helping the Ukrainian people.

Svetlana Azernikova says that other entities will be able to follow the example of the gallery (where an exhibition by a Ukrainian artist is currently on display) and put up flags as a sign of support, as well as promote the collection of donations. The flag, as she told JM, is easy: just two pieces of fabric, one blue and one yellow.

The gallery has made links with the colors of Ukraine through which it seeks to raise money that, according to our source, will be given to families in Madeira.

The artistic director adds that there is a group on Facebook – Ukraine SOS Madeira – that seeks, among other support, to arrange accommodation for Ukrainian refugees who may arrive in Madeira in the coming days.

From Jornal Madeira

