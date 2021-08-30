The prices of the three fuels, whose maximum prices are administratively controlled by the Regional Government of Madeira, fall again this week, which means the third consecutive week of reduction.

According to data published weekly in the Official Journal of the Region, 95-octane super unleaded gasoline drops 0.011 euros per liter, while road diesel (simple) drops 0.008 euros and, finally, colored and marked diesel reduces 0.007 euro.

These are the prices in effect from today until next Sunday:

IO 95 super unleaded gasoline …….. € 1,643 per liter

Diesel for road use………………………………… € 1.418 per liter

Colored and marked diesel…………………. € 0.850 per liter

These were the prices last week:

IO 95 super unleaded gasoline ……..€1,654 per liter

Diesel for road use…………………………………€ 1.426 per liter

Colored and marked diesel…………………. €0.857 per liter

