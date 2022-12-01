Population outraged by the “lack of security” in the Anjos waterfall

Last Tuesday, several stones fell again in the Cascata dos Anjos, which again left the population of that place very indignant and worried about the “lack of security” existing in that waterfall. “A couple of foreigners had just passed by and a tragedy almost happened”, says one of the residents, who explained to DIÁRIO that due to this occurrence, Estrada dos Anjos was closed to traffic for several hours to clean it, by members of the Ponta de Sol City Council.

“A little before the beginning of November, stones had already fallen and it had to be a resident, who got a truck to remove the rocks”, he stressed. “The most incredible thing is that visitors were still sitting on top of the rock, as if it were something magnificent”, he stressed, adding that an intervention on that cliff face is “urgent”, in order to avoid accidents. “Until that happens, stones will continue to fall until a tragedy occurs and then it will become the Waterfall of Death”, he concluded.

This image shows the rock falls back in September.

