FLOWER FESTIVAL 2022 WITH OFFICIAL OPENING ON AVENIDA ARRIAGA

This Thursday, on Avenida Arriaga at 18 pm, the official opening of the Flower Festival 2022 takes place, in an act that will be attended by the President of the Regional Government, Miguel Albuquerque.

The official will, on the occasion, visit the 17 ‘barraquinhas’ that make up the Flower Market, as well as the IVBAM pavilion, along with the Flower Pavilion (this one already in Praça do Povo). The Flower Market will be open from 10 am to 10 pm Sunday to Thursday, and on Fridays and Saturdays, it lasts until midnight.

The Flower Festival is back to what it was before the pandemic, with the wall of Hope, the Madeira Flower Classic Auto Parade and the Wall of Solidarity. And the procession to repeat 2021, after not having taken place in 2020.

Under the theme “Madeira, the magic of flowers”, this year’s edition presents, however, several novelties, such as the circus arts show, the improvement of the Folklore area, the placement of carpets and floral installations in Largo do Corpo Santo, living statues in the city and the increase in the number of Procession groups (from 12 to 13).

It is also worth remembering that, in this edition, there will be 42 concerts, 36 performances by 25 folk groups and 24 performances by “Grupos da Flor” (participants in the Parade).

It is estimated that this entire event will involve around 4,100 people. In an investment of around 835,500 euros.

From Jornal Madeira

