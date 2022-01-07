MORE THAN A THOUSAND POSITIVE CASES ARE ALREADY REGISTERED IN THE S-CITIZEN ALERT

MORE THAN A THOUSAND POSITIVE CASES ARE ALREADY REGISTERED IN THE S-CITIZEN ALERTTobi Hughes·7th January 2022Madeira News Running since this morning, the application S-Alert Citizen, ( S-Alert Cidadão) is already monitoring more than a thousand positive cases of covid-19, has just informed the Regional Health Department. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related