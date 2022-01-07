MORE THAN A THOUSAND POSITIVE CASES ARE ALREADY REGISTERED IN THE S-CITIZEN ALERT

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

Running since this morning, the application S-Alert Citizen,  ( S-Alert Cidadão)  is already monitoring more than a thousand positive cases of covid-19, has just informed the Regional Health Department.

 

