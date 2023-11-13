Helicopter rescues tourists lost in the mountains of Ponta Delgada

The helicopter from the Regional Civil Protection Service, together with the helitransported team in the recovery-rescuer capacity, has just rescued the two tourists who were lost in the Lombada area, in the mountains of Ponta Delgada.

Apparently, the foreigners are in good health.

The alert that they were lost was given to the Volunteer Firefighters of São Vicente and Porto Moniz early yesterday evening. Three members of this corporation and three members of the Forest Police were engaged in the searches until 5 am, but they had to be suspended due to the difficulty of the route.

This morning the helicopter was activated, which managed to locate and rescue the tourists and which will transport them to the Regional Civil Protection Service where the Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters are already located.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...