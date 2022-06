Some photos of the fireworks display which took place last night with musical accompaniment by a Canadian company, a show that has attracted thousands of people, not only in downtown Funchal but throughout the city.

Taking place on the outer pier of the Port of Funchal, the show is part of the Atlantic Festival that every Saturday in June, starting at 10:30 pm and for at least 20 minutes, dazzles residents and tourists alike.

From Diário Notícias

Thanks also to Gary who sent me these two great photos.